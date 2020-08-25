Jet2 restarts flights and holidays to Portugal from August 24 – with deals from £35

JET2 is restarting flights and holidays to Portugal from next week after the country was removed from the UK’s quarantine list.

The tour operator has added thousands of seats in anticipation of demand as Brits are expected to flock back to the holiday hotspot when the restrictions are lifted tomorrow.

The country, which includes popular destinations such as the Algarve, Lisbon and Porto, has remained off the UK’s safe travel list since March, after it was left off the air bridge list last month.

Portugal is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Brits, with 2.5m visiting last year.

However, from tomorrow, holidays can resume to the mainland and the islands.

From August 24, Jet2 will resume weekly flights from UK airports Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted and Manchester.

Holidays are also resuming from August 24, with cheap deals for a week in the sun for less than £300 each, including flights, transfers and luggage.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Customers are responding to the welcome change in government advice by booking their much-needed holidays in the Portuguese sunshine, and we are responding to that by adding more flights and seats.

“We want our customers to enjoy their well-deserved holidays, and our decision to act quickly and add even more capacity to Faro ensures they will have plenty of choice.

“With flights and holidays operating to Faro, in addition to Madeira, we are thrilled to be offering customers two fantastic options in Portugal when they’re looking to book their well-deserved holiday away from the gloom.”

Flight prices are quickly climbing for August, however, as families try and get in a last-minute summer holiday.

Prices have rocketed by 500 per cent with some return tickets costing over £1,000 – and average fare prices to Faro have jumped from just £35 to £190 since the announcement.

Spain and France are unlikely to be holiday options for a while, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, as their cases are failing to fall.

Along with Germany, daily infections are increasing.