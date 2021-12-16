Jethro has died at the age of 73 after succumbing to Covid, leaving behind bereaved fans.

After battling Covid, COMEDIAN Jethro passed away at the age of 73.

Hundreds of fans have paid tribute to the Cornish comedian, real name Geoffrey Rowe, who died on Tuesday.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro,” his management said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, Jethro died on December 14, 2021, as a result of contracting Covid-19.

“Jethro is survived by his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, stepdaughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey, and, of course, his adoring grandchildren.”

“We respectfully request that you respect our privacy during this difficult time and allow us all to grieve.”

“In the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him, we will continue to support each other.”

Jethro rose to prominence in the 1990s after appearing on the Des O’Connor Show and becoming known for his West Country outlook on life.

He’s also appeared on Jim Davidson’s Generation Game and Treasure Hunt on TV.

“RIP Jethro,” one Twitter user wrote in tribute to the actor.

Not only a Cornish legend, but also a world-famous comedian.”

“Aww man, how sad, the best stand-up comedian from the West Country ever,” one person commented.

“I’ve run into Jethro a few times.

He was brilliant, a top guy with a unique delivery and a great sense of humor.

“It’s a sad day when they don’t make ’em like him anymore.”

“I remember when I first started showing an interest in comedy and I used to buy stand up shows on VHS with my paper round money,” Danny Posthill, an impressionist and finalist on Britain’s Got Talent 2015, said.

“Lee Evans, Chubby Brown, Jim Davidson, Jimmy Jones, and Jethro are just a few of the names that come to mind.”

“One of those legends has sadly passed away today.

Jethro was a good man.

“Thank you for the chuckles.”

Jethro announced on social media in February 2020 that he would “hang up my Mic” and leave stand-up comedy.

He promised to keep his upcoming tour dates, but the pandemic forced him to cancel them.

While he appeared on television, the comedian was best known for his live performances, which reportedly sold out 250,000 theater seats per year.

Les Rowe, his brother, died just months ago at the age of 75 after waiting 90 minutes for an ambulance and then waiting six hours outside a hospital.

Ginny, who worked at his window, described him as a “special man” who was “kind, generous, and well-known.”