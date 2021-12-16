Jewel Reflects on Her Golden Mask Victory and How She Assists in the Design of Her Dazzling Costume (Exclusive)

Jewel Reflects on Her Golden Mask Victory and How She Assists in the Design of Her Stunning Costume (Exclusive)

The Golden Mask trophy was awarded to a new champion in the Masked Singer season 6 finale on Wednesday.

The Queen of Hearts won the audience vote after two epic performances and was forced to reveal her identity.

The Queen of Hearts revealed herself to be none other than Jewel, the beloved singer-songwriter, with the help of host Nick Cannon!

Jewel spoke with ET ahead of the big finale on Wednesday, reflecting on the rewarding experience of competing in Fox’s wonderfully surreal singing competition series.

“The show allowed me to focus on the most essential, sincere, and authentic part of myself,” Jewel explained.

Jewel marveled at being able to perform without any preconceptions or expectations from the audience, thanks to the anonymity of being a part of the show.

“You weren’t focused on my name or my previous accomplishments; those were just hints that people used to guess who I was,” she explained.

“I got to show the most genuine part of myself, which is my heart and what I stand for.”

The Bull, who was unmasked and revealed to be singer Todrick Hall, faced Jewel’s Queen of Hearts in the season finale.

While both contestants gave incredible performances in the finale — and throughout the season — Jewel’s stunning finale performance of Katy Perry’s “Firework” seemed to seal the deal.

Jewel delivered covers of hits that she gave her own unique spin on throughout the season, and it turns out that the singer was extremely involved in her musical choices on the show.

That’s why she recorded and released Queen of Hearts, an EP containing the covers she performed on the show.

“I loved these songs, and I worked really hard on the arrangements,” Jewel said, adding that she collaborated with the show’s “tireless” music supervisors to create her dream covers.

“I just wanted these songs to be available because I knew my fans would want them,” she says.

