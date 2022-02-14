Jhené Aiko Brings Hometown Pride to Super Bowl LVI With Her Cover of “America the Beautiful”

Jhené Aiko Performs ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LVI, Bringing Hometown Pride

During the Super Bowl LVI kick-off show on Sunday, Jhené Aiko nailed it with her rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

In a sequin purple gown, the Los Angeles native dazzled, softly singing the song with the accompaniment of a harpist.

The patriotic performance moved soldiers serving overseas, as well as fans and players at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Sandra Mae Frank, an acclaimed actress, performed “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language with the singer on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

Before her performance, Aiko, who was born and raised in the city, was featured in the This Is LA Super Bowl commercial.

The songstress spoke about the city she calls home in the commercial, which featured Vanessa Bryant, Snoop Dog, Jay Leno, and other celebrities from Los Angeles.

Big Boy, George Lopez, Lauren London, Drew Barrymore, The Black Eyed Peas, and others also gave speeches about the city that will host the big game.

Prior to taking the stage, the 33-year-old singer of “None of Your Concern” celebrated the moment she learned she would be performing.

“My Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom’s from LA America the Beautiful Only 12 days until the big game SEE YOU THERE!” she wrote on Instagram.

Aiko will be joined on stage by Mickey Guyton, who will perform the national anthem.

The Pepsi Halftime Show will feature performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem.

