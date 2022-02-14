Jhene Aiko Performs a Stunning Cover of “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVI.

Jhene Aiko Opens Super Bowl LVI With a Glorious Performance of “America the Beautiful”

Bringing the house down.

Jhené Aiko’s stunning performance of “America the Beautiful” helped kick off Super Bowl LVI.

The 33-year-old “Bed Peace” singer was accompanied by Los Angeles-based harpist Gracie Sprout.

When she announced her Super Bowl appearance earlier this month, the Grammy nominee mentioned that she has a personal connection to both of the cities featured in the game.

She wrote on Instagram, “My Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom’s from LA.”

Last month, the “Born Tired” singer was in the stands as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

During the event, she and her boyfriend, Big Sean, were misidentified on the Jumbotron as Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

“Do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?” the 44-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of the mistake.

The Cruel Intentions actress also stated that her husband, 45, was not present at the game, and that she went with her friend Elsa Collins.

Although Aiko will not perform during the halftime show, she has previously collaborated with one of the show’s stars, Kendrick Lamar, on the songs “Stay Ready (What a Life)” from her 2013 EP, Sail Out, and “Growing Apart (To Get Closer)” from his 2010 mixtape, Overly Dedicated.

The “Humble” rapper, 34, will perform alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige are two of the most well-known rappers in the world.

When Aiko and the Pulitzer Prize winner first collaborated, she had never heard of him, but the two hit it off right away.

She told HipHopDX in November 2012, “It was so easy, so organic.”

“He accidentally picked up my phone and saw my notes because we were writing to the same song at the time.”

‘Your notes look exactly like mine,’ he said.

‘Wow, that’s insane!’ he exclaimed, perplexed.

“It appeared to be something he’d seen before.”

Eminem was named one of the top five rappers of all time by the singer of “None of Your Concern” last year.

“He’s one of the people who has really inspired me.”

