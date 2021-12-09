Jill and Derick Duggar slam Josh, saying “no one is above the law” and admitting the trial “felt like a funeral.”

“Nobody is above the law,” JILL Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard said of Josh.

The child pornography trial, according to the couple, “felt like a funeral.”

Jill, 30, and Derick, 32, took to their family website shortly after Josh, 33, was found guilty.

“Today was a difficult day for our family,” the statement began.

“Our hearts break for children who have been abused or exploited in any way.”

“We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and everyone else who works to protect children and hold those responsible for their abuse accountable.”

“No one is above the law; it applies equally to everyone, regardless of wealth, status, associations, gender, race, or any other factor,” the statement continued.

“In their verdict today, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made that clear.

“As Christians, we believe that we are all equal at the foot of the cross, and that we are all equal under the law as well.”

“Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy,” they added, quoting the Bible. “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, and nothing is hidden that will not be known. Therefore, whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops.” (Luke 12:1-3).

“Moreover, “[h]e who justifies the wicked and he who condemns the righteous are both alike an abomination to the Lord,” according to Proverbs 17:15.

“We’ve been lied to so much,” the couple continued, “that we wanted to hear the evidence in court for ourselves.”

“We believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt, after seeing all of the evidence as it was presented.”

“Josh’s actions have had far-reaching consequences far beyond the crime itself,” the statement concluded.

“Children bear scars, but his family bears the brunt of his actions as well.

“Our hearts ache for Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children, who have already been through so much and will continue to do so in the future.

“It’s felt more like a funeral than anything else during this trial.”

“Josh’s family faces a difficult journey ahead of them.

“We stand with them, we pray for them, and we will do everything we can to help them during this difficult time.”

Josh was found guilty of child pornography possession and receipt on Thursday.

