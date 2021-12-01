Jill Dillard, a former star of ‘Counting On,’ is unrecognizable in a new Instagram post titled ‘I Did A Thing.’

Former ‘Counting On’ star Jill Dillard looks completely different in a new Instagram post titled ‘I Did A Thing.’

In a new Instagram post, former Counting On star Jill Dillard is unrecognizable.

With a drastically different hair color and style, the former reality star has updated her look.

Her long, curly dark brown locks, similar to those of her female family members, have vanished.

Blonde highlights and beachy waves have taken their place.

Dillard’s natural dark brown color was worn in long curls for most of her childhood and adult life.

Her hairstyle was similar to that of her Duggar sisters, a nod to their religious beliefs.

The sisters explained why having long hair was so important to them in their book Growing Up Duggar.

“We choose our hairstyle based on our interpretation of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15,” the sisters explained.

This passage explains how long a woman’s hair is considered to be her “glory.”

Another reason the Duggar girls’ hair was kept long could be due to the teachings of Bill Gothard, the founder of the Advanced Training Institute.

Gothard oversees the family’s religious program and homeschooling curriculum.

Gothard reportedly preferred long, curly hair in his female fans.

Jill (Duggar) Dillard (@jillmdillard) shared a post.

Dillard’s fans were surprised when she shared a photo taken by her hairstylist.

Dillard debuted light blonde hair in this back-facing photo.

“So, thanks to Michelle Gambo hair,” Dillard wrote in the caption.

She then directed her followers to her blog post, where she shared four photos and admitted that this was the first time she had ever dyed her hair.

Dillard’s new look was a hit with fans of the former reality star.

They commented on her Instagram post in the caption.

One follower wrote, “Gorgeous color Jill!! I hope you can feel all the love and support that is coming your way.”

“You look incredible!! I love your hair, your outfit, and the fact that you and Derek are breaking free.”

“This week, I’ll be sending you prayers,” said another fan.

“Gorgeous and befitting of the strong queen you are!!” a third Instagram user commented.

“Oh, I see.

Oh, my.

Oh my goodness.

A fourth fan exclaimed, “You were always stunning, but this is GORGEOUS on you! Love it!!!”

