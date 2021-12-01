Jill Duggar dyes her hair PLATINUM BLONDE ahead of her appearance as a witness in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial.

JILL Duggar’s hair was dyed PLATINUM BLONDE.

The 30-year-old flaunted her new look ahead of her brother Josh’s child pornography trial, where she will testify as a witness.

On Tuesday, Jill used her website, which she shares with her husband Derick Dillard, 32, to show off her new blonde hair in a series of photos.

The former brunette Counting On star posed from various angles to show off her lighter hair to fans.

Jill smiled as her hair cascaded past her shoulders in loose waves, and she was clearly pleased with the end result.

“Jill’s new look,” the blog post simply said.

Jill debuted her new look on the same day The Sun revealed that she and her brother Jedidiah will testify in Josh’s child pornography case.

On Tuesday, Arkansas judge Timothy Brooks conducted jury selection, in which he posed a series of questions to 52 potential jurors.

During the hearing, the judge read the witness list, according to The Sun.

This week, Jill and Jedidiah, both 32, will testify.

However, whether they will testify for the prosecution or the defense is unknown at this time.

The judge announced the siblings’ names and asked if any of the jurors knew who they were, but no one did.

By the end of the day, the jury had chosen twelve jurors and four alternates.

While Jill and Jed will be testifying, their father, Jim Bob, has already been forced to testify on the prosecution’s behalf.

The 56-year-old claimed he couldn’t recall the details of Josh’s previous admissions that he had touched the victims, known as Jane Does 1 to 4, according to People.

Jim Bob told police in 2015 that Josh admitted to touching underage girls in the family home between 2002 and 2003, including Jill and his sister Jessa.

According to a 2006 police report, the Duggar patriarch first told cops in 2002 that he had molested young victims while they were sleeping in the Duggar family home. The report was later destroyed by Arkansas police.

He called it a “juvenile record” and a “sealed case,” and said it was something for a young man to come forward with.

“I’m not going to allow it, are you going to allow it?” Jim Bob allegedly told judge Timothy L Brooks.

The judge responded, “If there is an objection to be made, someone will make it, but it won’t be you.”

Josh confessed to the molestation in a Facebook statement at the time, though he denied it.

