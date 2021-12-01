Jill Duggar Gets Her Hair Dyed for the “First Time Ever”

Jill Duggar, 30, has a new look for the new year! The 30-year-old mother of two revealed on Tuesday that she had dyed her hair “for the first time ever.”

Jill wrote on Instagram, “So…I did a thing today thanks to @michellegamboahair,” adding on her Dillard family blog that this was her first time changing her hair color.

Michelle Gamboa, Jill’s hairstylist, also shared photos of Jill’s transformation from brunette to dirty blonde, as well as a video of her surprised reaction.

“Oh my goodness, you nailed it!”

Jill exclaimed in the video, “You nailed it!”

Michelle Gamboa (@michellegamboahair) shared a post.

Joy-Anna Duggar, Jill’s younger sister, remarked on her sister’s new look, writing, “You did it!!! Your hair is beautiful, Jill! love this new look.”

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, left her family’s TLC show, Counting On, in 2017 and have kept their distance from the Duggars since then.

“Our control over what jobs we could accept and even where we could live was taken away from us,” she told People in 2020, adding that the decision “didn’t go over very well with anyone,” but “by that point we’d had enough.”

“We haven’t actually been over there in a while, probably like a couple years other than to grab some mail,” she said of her parents’ house in a YouTube Q&A in March 2021.

