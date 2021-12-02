Jill Duggar Goes Blonde for the ‘First Time Ever’ After Dying Her Hair

After dying her hair for the ‘First Time Ever,’ Jill Duggar has gone blonde.

Jill Duggar Dillard has a new look.

The 30-year-old Counting On actress dyed her hair blonde for the “first time ever” on Tuesday, documenting the entire salon experience on social media.

“So…thanks to [stylist Michelle Gamboa], I did a thing today,” Dillard wrote on Instagram, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

She later posted a video of her entire experience going blonde, saying she was “lovin’ [her]new blonde look” and asking her followers for care tips.

Dillard’s transformation is evident in the video, as she exclaims, “Oh my word! You nailed it!” after the big reveal.

Jill (Duggar) Dillard (@jillmdillard) shared a post.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Jill’s younger sister, wrote, “You did it!!! Your hair is beautiful, Jill! love this new look.” Jessa Duggar Seewald called the look “beautiful,” and sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo added, “Ahhh! Looks so good!”

Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, left the Duggars’ TLC show Counting On in 2017, and have since largely distanced themselves from the family.

“Our control over what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us,” she told PEOPLE in 2020, adding that while the decision “didn’t go over very well with anyone,” she had “had enough.”

The couple explained in a March 21 YouTube video on the Dillard family’s channel that they hadn’t been to the Duggar family’s home in Arkansas in a long time.

The Duggar daughter explained that she and her husband “haven’t been over there in a while, probably a couple of years, other than to check mail,” and that it was important for her family to prioritize their mental health.

“There are, like, some restrictions,” Dillard said, referring to Derick’s previous revelation last year that they needed permission from Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar to visit the house.

But we also feel compelled to… in this stage of life, we must prioritize our mental and emotional well-being, as well as everything else.

In this season of life for us, with so much going on in our own lives, our threshold – as we like to call it – is just a little bit lower.”