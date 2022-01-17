Jill Duggar’s disappearance from social media for over a month following Josh’s child pornography arrest has sparked concern.

Josh was found guilty of child pornography charges earlier this month and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Jill, who has always been active on social media, has recently avoided it.

Over the weekend, the Duggar Family News Facebook fan page posted a message expressing concern for the reality star.

They shared a selfie that the 30-year-old took while out walking her dog with her four-year-old son Sam, which was her last post in over a month.

“I’m getting worried about Jill,” they said in the caption.

She’s never gone so long without mentioning it on social media before.

Her most recent sighting was on December 10th, the same day her brother was found guilty.

“Perhaps she’s just trying to process everything on her own time, but her disappearance is odd.”

Derick has made a few posts, but none of them have mentioned Jill or the kids.

I’m hoping her biological family isn’t stalking her.

Jill, send up a flare.

Please let us know if everything is fine with you.

Fans expressed their support for the TLC alum, with the hope that she would return soon.

In recent weeks, her husband Derick, 32, has been less active on social media, posting only a few times on his Facebook page.

Jill’s other siblings appeared to follow suit and turn off their social media accounts for the time being.

Joy-Anna took to Instagram Stories just hours before the clock struck midnight and the year 2022 began, announcing that she would be taking a break.

“…,” she said in a video for fans.

For the month of January, I will be away from social media.

“This month, I’d like to refocus, reprioritize, and spend quality time with my family.”

The former Counting On star, 24, expressed her desire to “set the tone for the entire year” and “start off right” in 2022.

Jessa, 29, shared a photo of her six-year-old son Spurgeon holding a cookie on the last day of 2021, which was her most recent post.

The 33-year-old was arrested shortly after the verdict was announced, and he is expected to remain in custody until his sentencing in 2022.

In three months, the former reality TV star will be sentenced for his child pornography conviction.

