Jill Duggar’s Family’s Ups and Downs: ‘Counting On’ Exit, ‘Distancing,’ and More

The Ups and Downs of Jill Duggar’s Family: ‘Counting On’ Exit, ‘Distancing,’ and More

Even well-known families aren’t perfect.

Jill Duggar has gone through a lot of ups and downs with her parents and siblings since 19 Kids and Counting catapulted her into the spotlight.

When their TLC reality series 17 Kids and Counting premiered in 2008, fans were introduced to the Duggars for the first time.

From homeschooling to courtships, the show focused on the devout Baptist family’s everyday lives.

After it was revealed that Jill’s brother Josh Duggar had molested multiple girls as a teenager, the network decided to cancel the show in May 2015.

Jill and her sister Jessa identified themselves as two of Josh’s victims a month later.

During an in-depth interview with Megyn Kelly, the siblings told their story.

“We chose to do this.”

Jill claimed at the time that “nobody asked us to do this,” and that she had “forgiven” her brother for his previous behavior.

Jill also praised her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, for their behind-the-scenes handling of the situation.

“Now that I’m a mother, I see how amazing my parents were for me,” she said during the sit-down.

“As a mother, I hope I can put in place the same safeguards for my children as they did.”

With her husband, Derick Dillard, she has two sons: Israel, born in 2015, and Samuel, born in 2017.

TLC officially canceled 19 Kids and Counting in July 2015, but Jill, Derick, and other members of the Duggar family returned for a spinoff titled Counting On later that year.

In 2017, the couple left the show after six seasons.

“We discovered we didn’t have as much control over our lives as we needed,” Jill explained three years later in a YouTube Q&A, adding that she and Derick “don’t regret” their decision to leave.

“At that point, we had to make the decision to put the show on hold… to pursue our own goals and everything.”

Though the couple believed they were doing what was best for them and their children, the decision did not go over well with everyone.

Jill said of her family’s strained relationship, “There’s been some distancing.”

“No, we aren’t.”

