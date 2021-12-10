Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, has called for ‘justice’ ahead of Josh Duggar’s trial verdict.

A sigh of relief is heard.

Derick Dillard made his feelings on the subject crystal clear before Josh Duggar was found guilty in his child pornography case.

Jill Duggar’s husband, 32, tweeted on Wednesday, December 8, one day before his brother-in-law, 33, was found guilty in Arkansas.

“@derickmdillard Praying as well,” Amy Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece, replied on Wednesday.

May the Lord’s justice be swift and ruthless.”

As the trial began in November, the 35-year-old expressed her hopes for a fair trial.

Amy wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, “Today is a heavy day.”

“It’s going to be like that for the rest of the week.”

It’ll be the same next week.

“Until justice is done,” says the narrator.

“Vengeance is mine, says the Lord, and I will repay thee,” she wrote in another post.

Please pray for the victims as well as for the truth to come to light.

“Pray that the judge will hand down the final sentence.”

Jill, 30, has remained silent about the outcome of her older brother’s trial.

Josh was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material by a jury on Thursday, December 9.

While the political activist has not been officially sentenced, he faces up to 20 years in prison and (dollar)250,000 in fines for each count.

Josh was arrested in April, shortly after Anna Duggar, his wife, announced her seventh pregnancy.

Madyson, the couple’s first child, was born in October, and they also have Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2.

Josh’s attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf after his arrest.

In 2019, the former TLC star “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

Later, he was ordered to live with a third party who did not have any minor children in the house.

Josh’s legal team requested a postponement of the trial until early 2022, which was originally scheduled for the summer.

The motion was partially granted, with the start date being pushed back to November.

Before their reality show Counting On was officially canceled by TLC (Their first series, 19 Kids and Counting), Josh’s parents spoke out about their family’s controversy.

Short summary of Infosurhoy