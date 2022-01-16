Jill, Jinger, and even Jana, the most defiant Duggar daughters, have been revealed to be breaking their father Jim Bob’s rules.

Jill, Jinger, and even Jana, the most defiant Duggar daughters, have been revealed to be breaking dad Jim Bob’s rules.

JIM For their family, Bob and Michelle Duggar have some pretty strict rules.

The devout Baptists who star in the reality shows 19 Kids and Counting and its sequel, Counting On, famously oppose birth control, claiming that God should decide how big their family should be.

Other rules followed by the Duggars include a strict dress code that only allows women to dress modestly and in skirts or dresses.

Women are not permitted to expose their legs or dress provocatively.

The Duggar kids were also homeschooled and had limited access to entertainment and television as a result of their upbringing.

Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, the family patriarch and matriarch, have followed these strict guidelines for their Christian lifestyle.

Even with their children, the couple engages in chaperoned courtship, inviting themselves on dates to avoid hanky panky.

However, as their children have grown older, they have begun to rebel against their parents’ conservative ways.

And it’s possible that the Duggar daughters will lead the revolt.

Look at how the kids are defying their parents, from posing in previously “banned” clothing to openly criticizing their family show.

For years, JILL Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard have been criticizing her family and patriarch Jim Bob, frequently citing their strict rules and “hypocrisy.”

After his son Josh was found guilty of child pornography charges, Derick recently slammed Jim Bob’s “manipulation and lies,” but that was just the latest in a long line of outspoken moments.

Jill, 30, has remained the most defiant of the siblings since she began posting photos of herself wearing outfits that her parents would not approve of, such as gym shorts, strapless tops, and jeans.

She also got a nose piercing and sent her oldest son to public school.

The family is currently dealing with the fallout from Josh’s conviction for both possessing and receiving child pornography, but Jill and Derick’s desire to separate themselves from her family dates back years.

After marrying her husband Derick in 2014, Jill began to slowly distance herself from her conservative family and strict upbringing.

Josh’s molestation of five underage girls, including Jill, became a major turning point in 2015.

Two years later, she and Derick left their family reality show, Counting On, and have intensified their feud with Jim Bob.

Since then, the couple has grown apart, with Derick claiming exclusively to The Sun that they are now even banned from the family compound when Jim Bob is not present…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.