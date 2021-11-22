Jill Martin, who is she?

Jill Martin is the name of a woman who was born in the United States.

JILL MARTIN is an Emmy Award-winning television host who specializes in sports, fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Jill Martin is a broadcaster who is well-known for her work with the New York Knicks and co-hosting segments on The Today Show.

Jill Martin is a well-known journalist who writes about a variety of topics.

Martin grew up in New York and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Michigan.

She began her career in the media as an intern for ABC’s LIVE! With Regis and Kathie Lee during her college years.

Martin got her first job as a production intern for The Maury Povich Show after graduating from The University of Michigan.

Jill Martin went on to work as an entertainment reporter for News 12 Long Island and as a sports reporter for WAMI-TV Miami after her time with Maury Povich.

Martin also worked for CBS-4 in Miami as a sports anchor, where she covered Miami Dolphins games.

In 2007, Martin joined the Madison Square Garden Network.

With the New York Knicks, she covered numerous pregame and postgame basketball features.

She then went on to work as a contributor on NBC’s The Today Show, where she hosted segments on fashion, lifestyle, and e-commerce.

Martin anchors the segments Ambush Makeover and Steals and Deals on the Today Show’s fourth hour.

Since 2017, Jill Martin has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Ethos Capital founder Erik Brooks.

In May of this year, Erik Brooks proposed to Martin while they were on vacation together in the Bahamas.

Jill Martin and Erik Brooks called off their engagement in May of 2020, only to renew it in November of 2021.

“I am the best version of myself when we are together,” Martin wrote in an article for The Today’s Show’s official website.

“I’m self-assured, intelligent, and content.”

“We have a lot of laughs.

While we still fight on occasion, we try to keep the drama to a minimum,” Martin continued.

