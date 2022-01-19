Jim Belushi, who is he?

Jim Belushi is a well-known actor who has appeared in a variety of television and film roles.

He is the younger brother of the late John Belushi, who was a founding member of the Saturday Night Live cast and died in 1982.

Jim Belushi is an actor from Chicago, Illinois, United States.

From 1983 to 1985, he starred in and wrote for Saturday Night Live, following in the footsteps of his famous older brother John.

From 2001 to 2009, Belushi starred in his own ABC series, According to Jim.

The Man With One Red Shoe, Little Shop of Horrors, Jumpin Jack Flash, Gang Related, and many other films have featured the actor.

Since the 1970s, Jim Belushi has been a regular on TV and in films.

In the films Trading Places, About Last Night, Curly Sue, Hookwinked, and a slew of others, Belushi played a variety of roles.

Throughout his Hollywood career, he’s amassed quite a fortune.

Jim Belushi has a net worth of (dollar)50 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

On May 17, 1980, Jim Belushi married Sandra Davenport.

On October 23 of that year, they welcomed their first child, actor Robert Belushi.

In 1988, Belushi divorced Davenport.

From 1990 to 1992, he was married to Marjorie Bransfield, his About Last Night co-star.

Jim Belushi and Jennifer Sloan were married on May 2, 1998.

Belushi and Sloan have two children together: a son and a daughter.