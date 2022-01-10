Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were notably absent from Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu’s Gender Reveal.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have had a difficult year.

They had to deal with not only the fact that their eldest son had been sentenced to prison, but also the consequences of the decision.

They were also hurt by Jim Bob’s humiliating loss in the state senate.

They’ve kept a low profile, which is understandable.

Nonetheless, the duo’s apparent absence from a major family gathering was shocking.

In September 2021, Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu announced that they were expecting a baby.

One of the more enigmatic Duggar families is Jed and Katey.

They married in April 2021, just days before Josh Duggar was arrested on charges of child pornography.

TLC never filmed any of the couple’s major events, and Jedidiah’s troubled older brother has largely overshadowed the couple’s moments to shine.

With Josh safely behind bars, the couple used their YouTube channel to reveal the gender of their upcoming child.

They announced they were expecting a baby boy in a two-minute video on January 7.

The first Duggar grandson born since 2018 will be Jedidiah and Katey’s son.

Jedidiah and Katey’s big baby news was met with muted enthusiasm by their assembled guests.

When the Duggar family surrounded them to congratulate them, it was clear that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were not present.

The matriarch and patriarch of the family were not seen in any of the footage shared.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were not only absent from the event, but they also refused to host it on their property.

The majority of the Duggar family’s gender reveal parties have taken place at the Duggar family home in Springdale, Arkansas.

Jedidiah and Katey, on the other hand, chose to hold their party in a public park, which raised eyebrows among Duggar fans.

Is there a falling out between Jed and his parents?

During Josh Duggar’s trial, Jedidiah was named as a possible witness.

However, it’s unclear whether he was a prosecution or defense witness.

The only two Duggar siblings named as potential witnesses were Jedidiah and Jil.

Neither of them took the stand.

While Jim Bob and Michelle’s absence was notable, they weren’t the only members of the Duggar family who were absent.

The fact that…

