Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children are preparing Thanksgiving dinner just days before their disgraced son Josh’s child pornography trial begins.

The children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar prepare Thanksgiving dinner just days before their disgraced son Josh’s child pornography trial starts.

Due to his child pornography charges, the eldest Duggar sibling is currently on home confinement until his trial on November 30. He will be unable to spend the holidays with his underage siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family is celebrating Thanksgiving as usual, with the younger children sharing cooking duties.

The youngest siblings were captured preparing the feast the day before in photos posted to the family’s Instagram page.

One photo shows some of the older kids in their large kitchen cleaning and seasoning multiple turkeys.

Others were seen rolling out dough and mixing giant bowls of flour for the Duggars’ traditional homemade rolls and other treats.

Two of the boys are seen smiling at the camera while preparing food on the stove in one shot.

“Today it was all hands on deck preparing for our Thanksgiving meal tomorrow!” they captioned the photo.

“Every year, we make a few staples, like our favorite homemade rolls! (link in bio!) Anyone else doing a lot of food prep today?”

“Happy Thanksgiving! I can’t wait to try everything tomorrow with friends and family!”

Josh, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s firstborn, will not be at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year.

As he awaits his upcoming trial, the 33-year-old is currently residing with third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber, who have been longtime friends of the family.

Josh pleaded not guilty to two counts of child pornography in April.

He was accused of having “the worst of the worst” images of child pornography that authorities had ever seen.

In May, Homeland Security special agent Gerald Faulkner said that downloads from a specific file were “in the top five of the worst of the worst” he’d ever seen.

Josh’s trial may last until December 3rd, according to reports.

According to court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun, the state intends to use his previous molestation scandal in the trial, for which he was never charged, and has asked the court for permission.

Josh fondled the breasts and genitals of five young girls while they were sleeping in the family home in 2006, according to a police report published in 2015.

The state intends to use the police report as evidence at his trial because it reveals his alleged “sexual interest in young girls.”

