Jim Bob, Derick Dillard, and Others React After Josh Duggar Is Found Guilty of Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography

Jim Bob Duggar, Derick Dillard, and other family members reacted to Josh Duggar’s conviction on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

In a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, December 9, Jim Bob, 56, and his wife, Michelle Duggar, said, “This entire ordeal has been very grievous.”

“Today, God’s grace has sustained us through the love and prayers of so many.

Anyone who has been harmed by [child sexual abuse material]has our hearts and prayers.”

The couple, who are the parents of Josh and his 18 siblings, stated that they are now focusing on showing their daughter-in-law Ann Duggar “love and support,” as well as providing her and Josh’s children.

“As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children,” they added, emphasizing that they continue to “place our trust in God” in the wake of their son’s scandal.

Dillard, who is married to Jill Duggar, explained his motivation for attending the trial to People after the verdict, saying, “We just wanted to see the facts for ourselves, among other things.”

“The best country to get justice in is America.”

According to court documents obtained by Us, the former reality star, 33, was convicted one week after his trial began.

Josh will be sentenced at a later date, but each charge could result in a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to (dollar)250,000.

After his son’s arrest without bail in April, his parents issued a statement to Us.

“At this time, we appreciate your prayers for our family.

The charges leveled against Joshua today are grave,” they said in a statement.

“It is our hope that the truth, whatever it is, will be revealed and that everything will be resolved in a timely manner.”

We adore Josh and Anna, and we will continue to pray for them and their family.”

Jinger Duggar, Josh’s sister, spoke about how Josh’s previous scandals had helped them strengthen their family over the years.

“Our family was way closer because of it, and in spite of it,” the 27-year-old author of Hope We Hold told Us in April.

“I will never do it.”

