Jim Bob Duggar, Derick Dillard’s estranged father-in-law, is accused of verbal abuse and manipulation by Derick Dillard.

Derick Dillard has leveled serious charges against Jim Bob Duggar, alleging that his estranged father-in-law is manipulative, “verbally abusive,” and only cares about himself.

Jill Duggar’s husband made the accusation in a Facebook comment, saying that he “used to have a lot of respect for Jim Bob” but that “it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deception will go for his own gain, at the expense of others.” ET has reached out to Dillard’s representatives for comment.

At this time, Jim Bob Duggar’s representatives have declined to comment.

“He has lied to my wife and me numerous times,” Dillard continued.

He does not believe in freedom, contrary to his campaign, but his manipulation has resulted in what is akin to human trafficking.” Jim Bob was defeated in a state senate primary in Arkansas on Tuesday, receiving only 15.34% of the vote.

“When confronted privately, he is not humble,” Dillard claimed, “but defensive and verbally abusive.”

“When he says he can’t be bought, the truth is that he has a history of selling out to anything he can profit from, and he’ll justify it any way he can to keep his personal agenda going.”

Dillard made the remark on someone’s Facebook page who claimed to be Jim Bob’s former best friend.

The man claimed he was hurt after Jim Bob “lied to me about the truth of his son when asking to court our daughter,” according to the man, whose post served as a reminder to vote in the state senate primary race.

Josh Duggar, Jim Bob’s eldest son, was recently convicted in a case involving child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.

“If he has lied and continues to lie to his best friends and his own family, will he LIE to YOU?!?” Dillard concluded his lengthy comment, without elaborating on why he claims Jim Bob is manipulative and “verbally abusive.”

