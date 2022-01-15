Jim Bob Duggar Gave Homes to Which Duggar Children?

Which Duggar Children Have Been Given Homes by Jim Bob Duggar?

After fans questioned whether Jim Bob Duggar had gifted Jessa Seewald the home she and her family are moving into, she went on the defensive this week.

While Jessa claimed that her supporters were “lying” and that her father had never provided her with a home, the question wasn’t entirely off the mark.

Jim Bob has a long history of giving his married children houses as gifts.

When Jessa married Ben Seewald, she and a few of her siblings were given a starter home.

So, how many of the Duggar children have been housed?

Jessa Seewald’s starter home was featured on TLC long before Jessa and Ben moved in, but it was also featured on Counting On.

After returning from their honeymoon in 2008, Josh Duggar and his wife Anna Duggar moved into the house.

They lived in the house until 2013, when they relocated to Washington, DC.

The house sat empty until Jessa and Ben married the next year.

When Jessa and Ben returned from their honeymoon, they immediately moved into the house.

However, it wasn’t until 2017 that they became homeowners.

Grandma Mary Duggar, according to Radar Online, sold them the house for (dollar)1.

Josh and Anna didn’t spend much time in Washington, DC.

The couple retreated to Arkansas after back-to-back scandals, where they lived in a farmhouse until 2019.

Josh and Anna moved onto the Duggar property after selling their farmhouse and into a refurbished warehouse.

Josh is incarcerated in the Washington County Detention Center.

His wife and seven children are thought to still be residing in the warehouse.

Josh and Anna returned to the Duggar family compound after selling their farmhouse, but they weren’t the only adults on the property.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s land is also home to Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell.

When Joe and Kendra married, they chose to have a log cabin moved onto the Duggar property, which was previously owned by Mary Duggar.

The price of the cabin has not been revealed.

The home was most likely given to Joe and Kendra as a wedding present, according to most Duggar family critics.

According to a segment on the Duggars’ show Counting On, the couple renovated the house and used furniture from the Duggar compound to make it feel like home. Three…

