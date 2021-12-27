Jim Bob Duggar once defended forcibly filming his children for the Duggar family’s TLC show, claiming it wasn’t work.

Jim Bob Duggar once defended forcibly filming his children for the Duggar family’s TLC show, claiming that it wasn’t work.

When filming the family’s TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, former reality TV personality Jim Bob Duggar claimed that his kids weren’t really working.

His and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, however, did not all agree with that assessment.

Jill Duggar eventually enlisted the help of a lawyer to recover the money she was owed as a result of her appearances on the Duggar family’s shows.

‘Counting On’ and ’19 Kids and Counting’ Aren’t the Only TLC Shows to Be Cancelled

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2010 that reality TV shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey, John and Kate Plus 8, and 19 Kids and Counting had been unable to obtain work permits for minors who appeared on the shows.

Because the young participants were filming documentary-style content and weren’t technically performers, the shows appeared to be skirting child labor laws.

Jim Bob claimed that his family’s show, which debuted in 2008, was actually a documentary.

He explained that this meant his children weren’t actually working during filming.

“The show’s appeal is its observational approach to our daily routine, which is the same with or without the cameras,” he told the New York Times via email.

Being on 19 Kids and Counting, according to Jim Bob, isn’t technically work.

However, this did not imply that the family was not compensated for their participation in the show.

According to People, they made between (dollar)25,000 and (dollar)45,000 per episode of Counting On.

(19 Kids and Counting was cancelled by TLC in 2015, and Counting On took its place.)

The money allegedly went to Jim Bob instead of his children, who were arguably the show’s stars.

Derick Dillard, Jim Bob’s estranged son-in-law, has stated that he and his wife Jill believed for a long time that TLC did not directly compensate the family for being on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

“For a long time, Jill and I were under the impression that the show didn’t make any money for the family, but rather that it was presented to us kids as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form [of]reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, and so on,” he explained in an interview with vlogger Katie Joy (via In Touch Weekly).

The author of The…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.