Jim Bob Duggar was chastised for promoting his state Senate campaign just days after his son Josh was found guilty.

Jim Bob Duggar has been chastised for promoting his state Senate campaign just days after his son Josh was found guilty.

JIM Bob Duggar was slammed as “gross” for campaigning for the state Senate just days after his son Josh was found guilty.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old was found guilty in his child pornography case.

On Saturday, Jim Bob, 56, responded to Josh’s decision on his campaign’s Facebook page.

“As a father, I am heartbroken over the entire situation regarding my son, all who have been affected in any way, and those who have been harmed through CSAM As an American, I am heartbroken over the entire situation concerning my son, all who have been affected in any way, and those who have been harmed through CSAM As an American, I am heartbroken over the entire situation regarding my son, all who have been affected in any way, and those who have been harmed

“I admire and respect our legal system, and I am grateful to those who work in it.

“As a Christian, I place my complete trust in Christ in both happy and sad times.”

“As your state senator, I promise to remain an unwavering conservative voice representing our great community in Little Rock,” Jim Bob wrote.

“We appreciate your prayers and encouragement.”

Fans rushed to the comments section shortly after the Duggar patriarch shared the post, calling him “gross.”

Several fans used gifs to express their feelings about the post, with one fan writing, “Please stop talking.”

“You sit on a throne of lies,” a third added, referring to the aspiring Senator as a “monster.”

“This was a terrible idea,” someone else added.

Several fans used gifs to call Jim Bob “trash,” while another wrote, “You are a rude, terrible person.”

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Jim Bob announced his candidacy for the Arkansas State Senate District 7 seat last month.

Following criticism over the timing of his campaign, the father of 19 announced that he will not back down or remain silent in his bid for the seat.

Following his son Josh’s arrest, the Counting On alum slammed “cancel culture” in a recent blog post and stated that he will not be stopped.

“Like so many other families, we have dealt with crises, difficulties, and heartbreak,” he wrote.

“…They say we should shrink away because our family has had problems—this is why they are often so cruel—but we can’t sit on the sidelines while one of America’s most important battles is taking place.

“For our children and grandchildren, we are committed to doing our part and making a difference.”

Josh was found guilty of child pornography possession and receipt on Thursday.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the former reality star was immediately taken into custody.

When the court was called, the former TLC star returned his gaze to his family…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.