Jim Carrey Came Close to Starring in These Two John Hughes Comedy Films

Few actors have ever ascended to the heights that Jim Carrey did in the late 1990s.

The actor began the decade as a regular on the Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color and ended it as one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Carrey could have starred in major films nearly a decade earlier if things had gone differently.

In fact, he was a finalist for a pair of John Hughes-directed teen comedies.

Carrey’s first role was in a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation television film called Introducing… Janet, which was later renamed Rubberface to capitalize on the actor’s celebrity.

Carrey worked on TV’s The Duck Factory and films like Once Bitten, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Dirty Harry sequel The Dead Pool during the 1980s.

He never got that one movie role that would make him a star, though.

He didn’t get any until 1994, when he got three.

Carrey finally became a big-screen leading man three months before the end of In Living Color, following a successful run on the show.

According to Box Office Mojo, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective was released in theaters in February 1994 and grossed (dollar)107 million worldwide.

The Mask and Dumb and Dumber would become even bigger hits in July and December of the same year.

And Carrey finished the calendar year on his way to becoming the first actor to earn $20,000,000.

Jim Carrey has backed out of a reunion with the director of ‘Batman Forever.’

Carrey’s fame and fortune eventually found him.

However, the actor had numerous brushes with fame earlier in his career.

Hughes — the writer-director who became known for teen films like The Breakfast Club — reportedly considered Carrey for more than one of his iconic 1980s hits, according to Vulture.

Hughes’ directorial debut, Sixteen Candles (1984), was said to have considered him for the role of Ted.

In the end, Anthony Michael Hall was cast.

Even more intriguing, according to Total Film, Carrey was one of several up-and-comers Hughes considered for his 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Carrey could easily play the film’s carefree title character.

Of course, the role went to Matthew Broderick.

And it was a career-defining performance for the young actor, who was then best known for his role in WarGames.

After a decade, he and Carrey…

