Jim Carrey Tells Female Reporter She’s The Only Thing Left To Do On His Bucket List

Another day, another strange Jim Carrey interview.

The legendary comedian Carrey is out and about promoting his newest film Sonic the Hedgehog, and amidst all the long press junkets, sometimes you hit a little bit of an awkward moment. Carrey sat down with interviewer Charlotte Long for the outlet Heat World, and when she asked him what’s left to do in his career, his answer was a little too flirty.

“I know your film Sonic has a bucket list, and I was wondering after all you’ve done in your career and your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?” she asked the actor.

“Just you,” he quickly replied to a very shocked Long. “That’s it. It’s all done now.”

She took a beat to recover from the moment and then added, “I don’t know what to say to that.” The always charming Carrey told her to “just own it.”

“What’s been your best bucket list moment in your life when you look back as something you always wanted to achieve and you did it, and you think, ‘Wow. I can’t believe I did it.'” Long proceeds to ask the actor.

“There is so many things. Honest to God they just keep coming. I asked early on for a lot. I made myself a $10 Million check for services that would one day be rendered. That came true. I asked to do the kind of roles that keep reintroducing themselves to new generations of people and that came true. I’m just constantly pinching myself, I’m black and blue,” he revealed.

When it comes to his advice for the people out there still dreaming, Carrey believes that everything works for a purpose.

“I always figured that if it didn’t work out, it’s best to make myself believe it already has,” he shared with the reporter. “That’s the key. Believe it already has, and when doors open up just work your ass off. You can’t do it without working.”