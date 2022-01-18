Jim Carrey’s Past Relationships with Renee Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy, and Others

Jim Carrey’s Past Relationships: Renee Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy, and Others

The arduous path to love.

Jim Carrey has dated a number of high-profile celebrities, including Renée Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy.

Between 1987 and 1995, he was married to Melissa Womer, and between 1996 and 1997, he was married to Lauren Holly.

Carrey and his first wife have a daughter, Jane, who competed on American Idol in 2012.

Following his second divorce, the star of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind reconnected with Zellweger, with whom he co-wrote Me, Myself, and Irene in 2000.

The couple got engaged for a short time but never got down the aisle.

“She was very special to me.”

In a July 2020 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the Golden Globe winner said of his ex, “I think she’s lovely.”

“I don’t have those things, so I don’t have any regrets.”

But I appreciate the good that people have brought into my life… but I don’t pine for anyone; it’s not like that.

It’s just my way of saying, ‘There was something very important there,’ and acknowledging it.”

Carrey admitted at the time that she was “the great love of [his]life,” nearly two decades after he and the Bridget Jones’s Diary actress called it quits. Zellweger, for her part, had previously reflected on her “unexpected” connection with the Memoirs and Misinformation author.

In June 2000, she told Entertainment Weekly, “It was just a really natural thing to want to be around each other.”

“And we didn’t see or speak to each other for a few months after we finished the film, and I just noticed his absence.”

‘Wow, I really miss him,’ I thought to myself.

Following his divorce from Judy, Carrey began a long-term relationship with McCarthy in 2005, after her divorce from John Asher.

Evan was born in 2002 to the former View cohost and director.

Before Us Weekly confirmed their split in April 2010, the Truman Show alum and the Scream 3 actress were together for five years.

McCarthy said at the time, “I’m so grateful for the years Jim and I shared together.”

“I will be in his daughter’s life for the rest of her life.”

