Jim Edmonds Has “No Interest” in Broadcasting Meghan King Edmonds Family Drama

Keeping family drama behind the gates is easier said than done.

In recent days, Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds have made some headlines as they continue to experience a public divorce.

“What I’m dealing with between this divorce and the nastiness of it, the back and forth between St. Louis and Los Angeles, my son’s neurological issues and just being a mom of three little kids in general, it’s heavy,” Meghan shared on Thursday’s brand-new episode of the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast. “It’s a lot of heavy burdens to carry and sometimes I just have to say to God, ‘Can you please help me carry these?'”

And while Meghan has also been open about her personal life through her iHeartRadio podcast titled Intimate Knowledge, her soon to be ex-husband is trying to stay out of the media.

“Jim is not going to roll in the mud with anyone and has no interest in playing this out in the media. Meghan publicly broadcasts a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage and continues to tell stories to anyone who will listen as an opportunity to get attention for herself,” his representative Steve Honig said in a statement to E! News. “Publicly discussing private matters is not in the best interest of the children and he is not going to engage on that level.”

The statement comes after Meghan discussed her relationship with Jim during Heather McDonald‘s latest podcast.

During the episode, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star assured listeners that she wants her kids “to know their father loves them.” She also shared her advice for other ladies dealing with divorce.

“People ask me this all the time. I don’t know. I would say it sucks. How do you give advice for something like that? You literally just survive. Put one foot in front of the other,” she shared. “I personally try to connect with myself. I’m really spiritual so I do a lot of praying and fresh air is always good for me. Saying my feelings out loud—there’s some power in that for me.”

Through her marital struggles, Meghan said she has remained in contact with some co-stars including Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Lizzie Rovsek and Shannon Beador.

While she has received “a lot” of DMs from men hoping to go on a date, Meghan says she hasn’t even accepted them into her inbox.

And for those who may wonder if Meghan saw any red flags and warning signs that her relationship with Jim wouldn’t last forever, we have an answer.

“I really tried to keep my brain away from that because I’m big on manifestation and stuff. I wanted to keep it all positive so I wouldn’t allow thoughts like that to enter my mind,” she shared on Juicy Scoop. “However, I did know there were massive red flags we needed to work on and work through in order to come out better on the other end. That’s where I was focused.”