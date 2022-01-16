Jimin Is Concentrating On ‘Not Thinking Too Far Ahead’ In BTS

Jimin is focusing on ‘Not Thinking Too Far Ahead,’ according to BTS.

On the 12th of December,

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were interviewed by GQ Magazine on February 22, 2021.

Jimin of BTS discussed his songwriting inspiration, interests, and future goals in an interview with GQ Magazine.

Jimin spoke with GQ Magazine prior to the band’s Permission to Dance On Stage – LA shows.

The BTS singer said in the interview that he was “not thinking too far ahead” and that his main focus was Permission to Dance On Stage – LA.

“I prefer to set specific goals over broad ones, but I’m not planning too far ahead these days.”

After all, we have no idea what changes are coming or when they will occur.

“Right now, the most important thing is to make sure we’re ready for our upcoming concert, which will be our first in two years,” he told GQ Magazine.

Jimin was also asked about writing music and where he finds “inspiration” during his interview with GQ Magazine.

“I get a lot of inspiration from my daily life and conversations with people I care about.”

However, because I’ve been isolated for a while, I haven’t been able to work on my music as much as I’d like.

“These days, I’ve been experimenting with new things while receiving vocal training from Jung Kook,” Jimin explained.

The BTS member stated that he wants to “explore the nature of relationships” in the future.

“Hmm, I think it’s become overrun with abstract ideas.”

For instance, I’m fascinated by human relationships, which piques the interest of many people.

I’d like to learn more about how people interact.

“I enjoy discussing topics like this,” Jimin stated.

BTS has become one of the most well-known music groups in the world since their debut in 2013.

While Jimin is proud of BTS’ achievements, his favorite moments at concerts are watching the reactions of the audience.

“Even now, there are so many moments that are unbelievable to me….

