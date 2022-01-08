Jimin of BTS Gives Us a Sneak Peek Into His Night Routine: ‘I Only Feel Like the Day Is Done If I’ve Gone for a Night Run.’

BTS’ Jimin Gives Us a Look at His Night Routine: ‘I Only Feel Like the Day Is Over When I’ve Gone for a Night Run.’

Even Papa Mochi had noticed his Baby Mochi going to the gym.

Here’s what Jimin, a member of BTS, had to say about his nightly routine, which includes running outside and listening to music.

Jimin is BTS’ “Resident Prince Charming,” and he is a singer in the boy band who has recorded solo songs like “Serendipity,” “Filter,” and “Lie,” as well as being featured on songs like “The Truth Untold” as an official vocal line member.

The idol also enjoys working out, and he has been known to share his nightly running routine with fans.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Jimin said, “I like pushing my body physically and sweating it out.”

“These days, I’m really into running.”

I usually go for a run late at night.

All my trivial thoughts vanish when I run, taking in the cool breeze and the smell of grass.”

Jimin enjoys running when he isn’t playing with Baby Mochi.

BTS member J-Hope even included exercise in his nightly routine, revealing that he takes a break to listen to music in between.

“I listen to music for 10, even 30 minutes when I stop to catch my breath after a hard run,” Jimin said in the same interview.

“Then I dash back home, clean up, and fall asleep feeling rejuvenated.”

“It’s become something of a routine for me, and now I only feel like the day is complete if I’ve gone for a night run,” he added.

“Of course, I did it last night.”

During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, James Corden made a note of “Baby Mochi’s” thighs and arms.

Jimin also works out by dancing, as evidenced by his appearance in a video with J-Hope and Jungkook dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter” verse.

Jimin isn’t the only member of BTS who goes to the gym.

RM is known for admiring nature while riding his bicycle.

Some BTS members, according to Suga, work out together in a CrossFit-style workout.

“All of us worked out so hard right before our debut,” J-Hope said, adding that he missed working out with the other members.

RM cut it short, claiming that he, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin continue to work out together.

Jin, V, and J-Hope don’t work out nearly as much as they should.

“You can see soldiers like in movies if you go to the gym.

‘Yes,’ we say.

