Jimin of BTS has been declared COVID-19-free by Big Hit Music.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has been declared recovered by Jimin of BTS.

Jimin tested negative for the coronavirus and will continue to recover from appendicitis surgery at home, according to a new announcement on Weverse from Big Hit Music.

Jimin tested positive for the coronavirus on January 31 and underwent appendicitis surgery, according to Big Hit Music.

The BTS singer was able to leave the hospital following his surgery after testing negative for the coronavirus, according to a new Weverse post from the label.

“As of this early morning (February 5), BTS Member Jimin’s quarantine has ended following his surgery for acute appendicitis,” Big Hit Music wrote on Weverse.

“Jimin was tested positive for COVID-19 and diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31,” the statement continues.

Before being discharged from the hospital, he received inpatient treatment and tested negative on his PCR test.”

Big Hit Music also informed ARMY that Jimin’s recovery from appendicitis surgery is going well in the Weverse announcement.

“During his hospital stay, Jimin displayed no unusual symptoms.

He had a mild sore throat when he was admitted, but he has since recovered completely.

His surgical site is also healing quickly and without complications, according to the medical staff.

On Weverse, the label wrote, “Jimin is currently recovering after being discharged from the hospital.”

“We would like to express our gratitude to all of the fans who have expressed concern for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” Big Hit Music said in the statement.

We will continue to prioritize the artists’ health and adhere to the health-care guidelines with vigilance.”

After Big Hit Music shared the news on Weverse, ARMY took to social media to congratulate Jimin on his recovery from the coronavirus.

Fans of BTS also expressed their wish for the singer to have a smooth…

