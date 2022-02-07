Jimin on why BTS’ performance at the American Music Awards was “a Little Nerve-Wracking”

The members of BTS were ecstatic to see ARMYs in person for the first time.

Nonetheless, Jimin described his experience at the American Music Awards as “a little nerve-wracking” in a behind-the-scenes video from the 2021 AMAs.

For the third year in a row, the K-pop group won Favorite Pop Duo or Group.

BTS also won the night’s top award, Artist of the Year, for their song “Butter.”

BTS’ performance at the American Music Awards was also memorable because it was their first time performing in front of a live audience in several months.

ARMYs got a behind-the-scenes look at BTS’ appearance at the award ceremony during one Bangtan Bomb.

Jimin, the group’s vocalist, pondered the upcoming performance while getting his hair and makeup done.

According to a YouTube video translation, Jimin stated, “For the first time in a long time, we have an audience.”

“Artists will be keeping an eye on things as well.”

“It’s a little scary.”

Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, BTS managed to maintain contact with fans.

Despite the fact that the Map of the Soul world tour was canceled, songs like “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” were released.

They gave virtual concerts and appeared on the variety show RUN BTS BTS also attended award shows that were socially removed from the public eye, such as the Grammys in 2021.

As a result, other members found the American Music Awards to be emotional and “weird.”

“I’m not sure what to make of this.

“Seeing people enter [the venue]is strange,” RM observed.

“There’s also a lot to remember.”

Because of their early start that day, Suga said he was “really nervous” and sleepy.

Of course, these artists rehearsed every detail of their live shows, with some even practicing what they would say on the red carpet in English.

The K-pop group earned praise from ARMYs all over the world for their performances of “Butter” and “My Universe,” with some using social media to express their gratitude.

Despite his nerves, BTS’ leader, RM, said that meeting the ARMYs in person was one of the highlights of their performance at the American Music Awards.

“I enjoyed the awards show, as well as the performances, but the best part was finally seeing you guys.”

That’s all there is to it.

“Let’s have a great time at SoFi,” RM tweeted, with a fan translating the final message, “Let’s have a great time at SoFi.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.