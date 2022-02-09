Jimin Reveals He’s Seen ‘The Notebook’ Seven Times

BTS: Jimin Says He’s Seen ‘The Notebook’ Seven Times

BTS’ Jimin is currently recovering from appendicitis surgery.

BTS’s singer has spent time updating ARMY on how he is doing while he is resting.

Jimin recently told BTS fans on Weverse that he had decided to watch The Notebook, and that he had done so seven times.

On January 1st,

On January 31, Big Hit Music announced on Weverse that Jimin had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and had surgery for appendicitis.

Jimin tested negative for the coronavirus and is still recovering from surgery, according to 5 to let fans know.

Big Hit Music wrote in a post on Weverse, ”

“We’d like to let you know that BTS Member Jimin’s quarantine period has ended as of this morning (February 5), following his surgery for acute appendicitis.”

Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and had surgery on Monday, January 31 after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted to the hospital and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged.

During his hospital stay, Jimin displayed no unusual symptoms.

At the time of his admission, he had a mild sore throat, but it has since gone away.

The medical staff also informed us that his surgical site is healing quickly and without complications.

Jimin is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital.”

Jimin has used Weverse to keep BTS fans updated on how he is feeling since returning home from the hospital.

In February of this year,

On his Weverse story, Jimin shared a photo of a scene from The Notebook.

Jimin revealed on the temporary Weverse post that he has now seen the film seven times.

The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling as Noah Calhoun and Rachel McAdams as Allie Hamilton, was released in 2004.

The film is based on the same-named Nicholas Sparks novel.

This isn’t the first time Jimin has expressed his admiration for the romantic film.

Jimin revealed that his celebrity crush at the time was Rachel McAdams, one of the stars of The Notebook, in an interview with E! Red Carpet and Award Shows in 2017.

