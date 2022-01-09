Jimmy Carr gives a Glasgow man £18k after he loses the jackpot in a gameshow blunder.

Jimmy Carr has given a Glasgow man £18k after he loses the jackpot in a gameshow blunder.

After an answer was not given to him during new gameshow I Literally Just Told You, the comedian put his hand in his pocket to give the five-figure sum cheque to Sainsbury’s worker Eddy.

After missing out on the jackpot on Jimmy Carr’s new game show I Literally Just Told You, a Glasgow man has won a whopping £18,000.

The comedian reached into his pocket to hand over a five-figure sum cheque to Sainsbury’s employee Eddy, who was sent home empty-handed after failing to answer a question.

Throughout the game show, contestants are given answers as part of a memory test that will eventually equal a cash prize.

Eddy was asked Ariana Grande’s age on the episode that aired last night, and when he couldn’t answer, he lost a whopping £18,000.

Ariana Grande’s age was not revealed to Eddy during the game, according to the Daily Record.

Jimmy held his hands up and gave Eddy the £18k out of his own pocket, admitting his mistake.

Jimmy from 8 Out Of 10 Cats invited Eddy to one of his shows and brought him on stage to present him with a massive check.

“Now I’ve got something to tell you, something to confess,” Jimmy said.

“You blew the money on a trivia question about Ariana Grande’s age.”

“We discussed her age, but we never told you her exact age, so we messed up.”

“And when you make a mistake in life, you have to own up to it.”

“Here’s a £18,000 check.”

Lorraine Kelly won £18,000 for her chosen charity earlier this week on the celebrity version of the show.

On December 30, 2021, the ITV presenter appeared on the game show, where she impressed viewers with a number of lucky guesses.

Following her appearance on the show, Lorraine’s charity, Help For Heroes, took to Twitter to thank her for her contribution.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“What an incredible start to the year as Patron @reallorraine won £18,750 on I Literally Just Told You hosted by @jimmycarr on December 30th and donated it to Help For Heroes,” the charity tweeted.

Short summary of Infosurhoy