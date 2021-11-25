Jimmy Carr has confirmed that he does sing on Ed Sheeran’s smash hit Visiting Hours.

The song, which was released in August, was written in memory of Ed’s friend and mentor, Australian record label boss Michael Gudinski, who died earlier this year. It also features Kylie Minogue.

Jimmy added his voice to the track in September, but the comedian had never confirmed the story until now.

“I’m on backing vocals on Ed Sheeran’s single Visiting Hours,” Jimmy said on The Russell Howard Hour, which airs tonight on Sky Max.

“I’ve had an unusual musical upbringing.

Kylie Minogue and I are the only two people in the room.

“One of my closest friends is Johnny McDaid, a former member of Snow Patrol who now writes with Ed.

About eight months ago, he played the song for me.

‘Ah man, that’s so beautiful,’ I thought as I melted into a puddle.

“I find that music is a powerful tool for connecting with grief.”

Music has an effect on me that I like.

It makes you think of the people you care about.

“‘Oh, you have to do backing vocals for it,’ he said.

‘I don’t think that’s a good idea,’ I said, but he insisted on making it work.

“As a result, I was in charge of the background vocals.”

I’m able to hear myself on it.”

“They needed it – that song is nothing without me!” he joked.

