Jimmy Carr says he lost friends, had terrifying panic attacks, and couldn’t sleep for days because of his tax avoidance shame.

Because of my tax evasion shame, I lost friends, had terrifying panic attacks, and couldn’t sleep for days, says Jimmy Carr.

Jimmy Carr, the TV comedian, has opened up about the emotional toll his tax avoidance shame has taken on his mental health.

After facing massive backlash over the K2 scheme, the star, 49, admits he had terrifying panic attacks and couldn’t sleep for days.

Jimmy was humiliated by then-Prime Minister David Cameron, who slammed his moral behavior – and was even roasted on his own panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats – despite the fact that it was a legal way of lowering the amount of tax paid.

Jimmy also lost close friends as a result of the scandal, which he discussed on Steven Bartlett’s show The Diary of a CEO.

“I didn’t sleep for maybe three days,” he said on the podcast.

You get an hour every now and then, but I was having panic attacks.

“If you’ve never experienced it, it’s the feeling of not being able to relax in your own skin.

“You can’t sit, stand, eat, or drink because you can’t sit, stand, eat, or drink.”

You’re just off, and nothing feels right.

“On the first day, I took a beta blocker.

Then I was given valium.

I was given enough prescriptions to send me down a rabbit hole.

However, I did not take anything.

“I was filled with guilt and shame, and I had to learn some hard lessons.”

Jimmy, who is worth an estimated £12 million, has written a self-help book called Before andamp; Laughter: A Life-Changing Book by Jimmy Carr about his experiences.

“If I hadn’t talked about the tax thing in the book, readers would have felt short-changed – much like HMRC,” Jimmy told Steven.

According to Jimmy, one of the difficult lessons he learned in 2012 was the loss of friends.

He continued, “You find out who your friends are.”

“A couple of people close to me were giddy, as if ‘oh, that guy’s been knocked down a notch or two.’

“It’s a difficult skill to master.”

Others took the initiative.”

He has since revealed that the late comedian Sean Lock, a close friend and team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, was one of those who offered him unwavering support.

When the news of the tax-dodging scandal broke on the Channel 4 show, the pair, who had presented 250 shows together, were forced to address it.

When Jimmy joked, “We all like to put a little money away for a rainy day, but I think you’re more prepared than Noah,” Jimmy praised Sean for being “super-funny with no judgment.”

