Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Put a Coronavirus-Friendly Spin on ”Safety Dance” During One World

Who’s ready to sing along with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots?

“Even though I’m stuck at home, I got to team up with my pals The Roots featuring a little help from heroic health care workers protecting us every day,” he said before performing during the One World: Together at Home. The performance was also recorded as part of The Tonight Show’s “At Home” edition from earlier this week.

Fallon and the hip hop band then broke out in an epic at-home performance with a rendition of “Don’t Stand Close to Me” by The Police and “Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats. Viewers at home got a chance to relive some of their favorite 80s tunes thanks to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host.

And it goes without saying that these two songs are also somewhat very relevant for those social distancing and quarantining at home. “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” and “Safety Dance” might as well be your quarantine anthems.

Besides surprising us with special performances, Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbertare going to do what they do best and pull out all the tricks in the book to ensure the One World: Together at Home concert is everything fans wanted and more.

During the hosts’ opening monologues, Fallon said: “We know a lot of you camped out all night to get a good spot in front of your TV for this, so lets get to it, ladies and gentleman the woman who put this entire evening together for this, Lady Gaga…”

Lady Gaga and the Global Citizen organization are to thank for coordinating this fantastic and star-studded event, among their other good deeds they’ve recently completed.

On Mon. Apr. 6, the singer revealed their partnership has led to over $35 million raised for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. This helps the WHO provide essential PPE, supplies and testing kits to hospitals and other centers. In addition, the money will help labs to process tests faster while also helping research efforts.

And while she does the hard work, fans can sit back, relax and enjoy this free concert! Or, you can head on over to the Global Citizen site to take actions that will help in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Join the millions of other who are pledging to stay home, taking quizzes on how to protect themselves and spreading the word to friends.

Don't forget to stay updated through the night with E!, go here to see every performer throughout the night!