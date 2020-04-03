Jimmy Fallon’s FaceTime Call With Lady Gaga Didn’t Exactly Go as Planned

Lady Gaga has big news…kind of.

On Wednesday, the “Stupid Love” singer joined Jimmy Fallon for an at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and her FaceTime call with the late night host did not go as planned.

Before connecting with Jimmy, he told viewers that Gaga shared with him that she would be making a huge announcement on the show. Excited to learn more and check in with her, he FaceTimed the A Star Is Born actress, only to find an uncharacteristically flustered Gaga on the other end.

“I can’t, Jimmy,” Gaga said. “I can’t talk right now. I’m really sorry. It’s just, like, a really weird time right no. Hello? Jimmy? I can’t see you? Am I on TV?”

Confused, Jimmy calmly tried to navigate the situation and get more answers from Gaga but was interrupted by a loud ringing on her end. “Hey, guys, can you push that call back one minute,” the “Bad Romance” singer said.

Still on the line, Jimmy asked, “There’s something that you’re working on, very big, [it’s] going to help people out right now…” Unfortunately, Gaga couldn’t say what the news was. She replied, “I can’t, I can’t, I can’t tell you everything right now because I’m still ironing out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make.”

Happy to accommodate with the Grammy winner’s busy schedule, Jimmy offered to call back in 10 minutes. Much to his surprise, Gaga had a different time frame in mind. “Can you call me on, um, can you call me Friday?” she proposed, to which Jimmy responded, “Can I call you on Friday? It’s uh, yeah. It’s Wednesday.” Before ending the call, Gaga was able to give Jimmy a little hint about what she has in the works: “It’s for COVID-19.”

After getting off of the phone, Jimmy updated viewers on what had happened and announced that the news would be coming on Friday instead. But right as he declared Friday as the new date, Gaga called back with some more upsetting news.

“Hello, I’m sorry,” she said, now sporting her glasses upside down and appearing distressed. “Can we just move our time? Yeah, can we do it Monday. I promise we’ll do it Monday.” Before Jimmy could get a word in, her phone rang again in the background. “Oh, my heavens,” he exclaimed. “You are the busiest person.”

Consider our calendars booked for Monday! While Gaga didn’t offer Jimmy much information about what’s to come, we can’t help but hope that it is music related. Last week, she took to social media to announce that she was delaying her upcoming album Chromatica amid the coronavirus outbreak and that she will be sharing its new release date soon. In her message, she also revealed that she was slated to make a surprise performance at this year’s Coachella, which has been postponed until October.

