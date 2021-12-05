Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Is Back, and Here’s Where You Can Watch It With ‘The Voice’ Coaches

Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Is Back, and Here’s Where You Can Watch Episode 1 With ‘The Voice’ Coaches

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, and John Legend all coach artists on The Voice, but how much do they really know? That’s My Jam put them to the test.

The Voice coaches were only the first victims — er, contestants — on Jimmy Fallon’s new music-themed game show, which premiered on NBC in November with a sneak peek episode.

30.

The episode’s hilarious chaos drew a lot of attention, and many fans are wondering when there will be more. Here’s the official release date for That’s My Jam, as well as where you can watch episode 1 online.

That’s My Jam is based on the various games Fallon enjoys playing with his guests on The Tonight Show.

Two teams of two celebrities compete in a series of games for a charity of their choosing during each hour-long episode.

For example, in episode 1, Grande and Shelton competed for Transanta, St. Lucia, against Legend and Clarkson.

Boys and Girls Club of America, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and BreakFree Education, respectively.

Things like karaoke and trivia are usually approached musically in most of the games.

Some of the games are brand new, while others are straight from The Tonight Show.

The Wheel of Musical Impressions, in which celebrities must perform a randomly generated song as a randomly generated impression, is one of the signature games to make an appearance.

That’s My Jam, on the other hand, adds a new twist to the game by incorporating it into the larger Wheel of Impossible Karaoke.

Aside from musical impressions, the wheel may instruct celebrities to perform a medley of songs, change the genre of a song, and more.

According to People, Fallon said in 2019: “We love playing these games on the show, and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level.”

That’s My Jam premiered its first episode in November, right after The Voice.

At 10 p.m., on the 29th.

Fans, on the other hand, will not have to stay up that late every week.

When the show airs again in January,

On Monday nights, beginning March 3, 2022, it will air at 9 p.m.

According to TV Insider, The Voice will have ended by then, and Kenan will take its place between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Ordinary Joe fans can tune in at 10 p.m. after That’s My Jam.

That’s My Jam’s next release date is still a few weeks away.

