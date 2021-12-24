Jimmy Karz, who played greedy Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda, is now completely unrecognizable (and kinda hot!) after 15 years.

Jimmy Karz is completely unrecognisable now 15 years later (and kinda hot!) as greedy Bruce Bogtrotter from Matilda.

The chocolate cake feast on stage in front of the entire school in the hit movie Matilda is a memorable movie scene that many of us are familiar with.

Matilda, based on Roald Dahl’s story and starring Danny Devito, is a beloved family film that has stayed with adults and children all over the world.

But, if you were to look at the cast of the film today, would you recognize the actors?

Jimmy Karz, now 37, played Bruce Bogtrotter, Matilda’s classmate, in the 1996 film when he was only 12 years old.

His full name is James Elliot Karz, and he was born in Los Angeles, California, on July 26, 1984.

Despite being hounded by a terrifying headmistress in the film, Matilda marked his acting debut, but you couldn’t tell because the kid was a true professional.

Jimmy portrayed 12-year-old Bruce, who was made to eat a massive chocolate cake in front of his classmates as a punishment for eating a slice of chocolate cake in the fridge by their terrifying headteacher, Ms Trunchbull.

Of course, as we all know, Bruce is clearly struggling until Matilda, played by Mara Wilson, stands up and shouts, “You can do it, Brucey,” rallying the rest of the students to cheer him on.

Bruce finds the motivation to finish the cake and ends his challenge with a massive burp that shakes the school hall.

He completes it all, and his ecstatic classmates scream with delight as they applaud his victory over their despised headteacher, Ms Trunchbull.

In 1998, he appeared in the popular medical drama ER, alongside George Clooney and Alex Kingston.

In the first episode of the fifth series, he played Alfred Clark in the episode Day for Knight.

He played the ‘Studliest Kid’ at a Bar Mitzvah in Adam Sandler’s film The Wedding Singer in 1998.

Jimmy squeezing Drew Barrymore’s bum while they danced together in the classic 1990s film.

Actor Jimmy is a bit of a hunk in real life, and he looks good in his social media photos.

Jimmy has over 3,000 Instagram followers, and his bio reads, “most known for playing Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda.”

Jimmy, like his co-star Mara Wilson, has chosen to focus on his education over his acting career.

Jimmy continued his education at Grant High School, where he earned his diploma in 2002.

He then went to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine to study medicine.

Mara, a fellow Californian who played Matilda when she was nine

