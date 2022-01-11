Jimmy Kimmel sobs as he pays an emotional tribute to Bob Saget following the actor’s untimely death at the age of 65.

On Monday night, JIMMY Kimmel wept as he paid tribute to his longtime friend Bob Saget.

In a tearful monologue following Bob’s death in his hotel room on Sunday, the talk show host, 54, described him as the “sweetest” and “kindest” man.

In his pre-recorded speech ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, an emotional Jimmy began, “If you’ve read anything about Bob online last night,” he said.

“A word that came up a lot in any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally was ‘the sweetest.'”

“Bob was the sweetest, the sweetest man, and that’s because it’s true.”

It’s the best word – if you had to describe him in one word, it would be “sweetest.”

“Bob has texted, emailed, and called me with so many wonderful and supportive texts and emails.

He was never without a compliment.

“He’d write just to tell me he loved me on occasion, and I’m sure he did that for a lot of people.”

Bob, 65, was “so funny,” Jimmy added, and he wasn’t just referring to the star’s credits on Full House or American’s Funniest Home Videos.

“When you walked into a party and saw Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you went straight to them and stayed as long as you could because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone,” he explained.

After learning of Bob’s death, the Emmy-winning host revealed he read through old emails from him, which included some “serious” messages about “life and the well-being of our children.”

“One night soon, let’s go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them,” he said, pulling out a printed copy of an email from Bob about their children.

“I want to send love to his daughters, his wife Kelly, and his friends who loved him so much,” Jimmy said. “He was very kind to everyone, and he had no problem telling everyone how much he loved them and how much they meant to him.”

Bob is survived by his wife Kelly and three children from his first marriage to… Lara, 32, Aubrey, 34, and Jennifer, 29.

