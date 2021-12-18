Jimmy O Yang Is ‘Hoping’ for a ‘Love Hard 2’ With Nina Dobrev: ‘I’ve Been Pitching’ to the Producers

‘I’ve Been Pitching’ to the Producers,’ Jimmy O Yang says of a ‘Love Hard’ sequel with Nina Dobrev.

Jimmy O Yang is all set for a Love Hard sequel, and he already has a plot in mind.

In Netflix’s new rom-com, which debuted last month, the comedian co-stars with Nina Dobrev.

“I’ve been pitching the producers on this.”

I’m not sure if they’re paying attention because in this movie, Nina goes to Josh in Lake Placid, a small town, to find him.

“I think Josh Stewart should go to LA,” Yang, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new Miller Lite partnership.

“How did a small-town guy react when he first saw a big city?”

Josh becoming a club promoter type of guy would be hilarious, in my opinion.

And you have to keep them in check.

Wouldn’t that be fun? He’s such a nice guy, but when he gets sucked into the big city, he turns into the worst person imaginable.

As a result, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

That’s the pitch I’m making.”

Yang and Dobrev, 32, have yet to hear “directly” about a sequel, but Yang is optimistic.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

“I believe we’re all hoping,” he stated.

“I’m sure the writers figured it out already.”

There hasn’t been any official word, but I’m looking forward to doing it.”

Natalie (Dobrev) takes a spontaneous trip to meet her dating app love interest Josh (Yang) in person in Love Hard.

Despite the fact that she is shocked to learn he has been catfishing her, she stays in town to date Tag (Darren Barnet), who happens to be the guy Josh tried to impersonate online.

Josh teaches Natalie how to rock climb to impress Tag, which Yang finds particularly memorable.

In reality, Yang is the one who is afraid of heights.

“Rock climbing was extremely difficult.”

He told Us, “I have a pretty bad fear of heights, and I have to act completely fearless.”

“Nina, on the other hand, is a complete daredevil.

When it comes to rock climbing, she’s actually quite fearless.

As a result, she had to act scared.

And I had to pretend to be completely fearless, which is extremely difficult.”

