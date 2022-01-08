Jin and RM of BTS Get Better After COVID-19

Jin and RM of BTS Recover From COVID-19

BTS’s Jin and RM have recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Big Hit Music.

Jin and RM’s recovery comes a day after Big Hit Music announced that BTS’ Suga had recovered from the coronavirus.

After returning to South Korea following the band’s trip to Los Angeles, all three BTS members tested positive for the coronavirus.

In January, Big Hit Music posted a Weverse announcement for ARMY.

RM and Jin “made full recoveries” after “receiving treatment at home,” according to the new Weverse post.

Big Hit Music wrote in a post on Weverse,

"We'd like to let you know that BTS members RM and Jin have fully recovered from COVID-19, and his quarantine has ended as of today, January 4th, at noon."

RM and Jin, who have been receiving treatment at home for the past ten days since Saturday, December 25, can now resume their normal activities.

During their quarantine, neither member displayed any unusual symptoms.

Jin had a slight fever when he first started treatment at home, but he has since recovered completely.

We'd like to express our gratitude to all fans who have expressed concern for the artist's health, as well as medical professionals who are working hard to overcome COVID-19."

BTS’ Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed four concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 2, 2021.

Big Hit Music has announced that the seven members of Permission to Dance On Stage – LA will take a break until the band’s Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul concerts in March.

Following the concerts, some members of BTS chose to return to South Korea, while others chose to begin their vacation in the United States.

Big Hit Music announced on Weverse on March 25, 2021 that both Jin and RM had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Big Hit Music wrote for RM:

"RM underwent PCR testing on Friday the 17th after returning from the United States on his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, was found negative, and was placed in self-quarantine in his home as…

“We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4. RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25 are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.”

“After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms.”

