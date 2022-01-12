Jin Revealed a Part of ‘My Universe’ With Coldplay’Didn’t Make the Final Cut’ BTS: Jin Revealed a Part of ‘My Universe’ With Coldplay’Didn’t Make the Final Cut’

Coldplay and BTS collaborated on a new single called “My Universe” on April 24, 2021. The song was later included on Coldplay’s album Music of the Spheres, which was released on October 24, 2021.

Jin of BTS revealed some behind-the-scenes details about the song’s creation in an interview with GQ Magazine.

The BTS member also revealed that a part he liked “didn’t make the final cut.”

Jin of BTS revealed to GQ Magazine that he is a fan of Coldplay and Chris Martin, which makes the collaboration all the more exciting.

“I’m a huge Chris Martin fan.

Even now, I remember thinking that working with Coldplay was a dream come true.

For me, it was a priceless period.

“I love ‘Viva la Vida’ and ‘Fix You,’ and we were recently able to cover ‘Fix You,’ which made me very happy,” Jin said.

The BTS member then elaborated on what it was like to work on the song.

“At first, we had a lot of online meetings.

They kept asking us what kind of story we wanted to tell and what style we wanted.

Throughout the writing process, they encouraged us to express our thoughts.

“Even when Chris came to Korea to record the track, and even when he was producing it, he kept asking us if there was anything we wanted to try,” Jin said to GQ Magazine.

BTS: RM Wrote ‘My Universe’ Lyrics While Thinking About ARMY

One of Jin’s favorite aspects of BTS’ collaboration with Coldplay was left out of the interview with GQ Magazine.

“We made a lot of suggestions, but the one that stands out in my mind is Chris singing in Korean while the rest of us sing in English.

We even recorded a version of it, though I’m afraid it didn’t make the final cut because he said it would be a lot of fun.

“One of my all-time favorite song-writing experiences was this,” the BTS member said.

The plan was shelved due to “pronunciation issues,” according to Jin.

“We weren’t able to include it due to pronunciation issues on both ends.”

He told GQ Magazine, “It’s too bad.”

