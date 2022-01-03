Jin Says He’s ‘Not Very Good at Anything’ in BTS

Jin Admits He’s ‘Not Very Good at Anything’ in BTS.

On the 12th of December,

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS were interviewed by Vogue Korea on November 21. Despite being a member of one of the most well-known bands in the world, Jin claimed that he is “not very good at anything” in his interview with Vogue Korea.

Despite the fact that millions of fans around the world think of Jin as a talented dancer and singer, the BTS member told Vogue Korea that he does not believe he is.

Jin said in an interview:

“No, I’m not very good at anything, and I’m not particularly gifted in any area.”

Those around me disagree, but… whenever I say this, they’re either shocked or try to persuade me that I’ve accomplished incredible feats.

But it’s still difficult for me to accept.

‘I’m a member of BTS,’ I’d say if someone asked what my skills were.’

Jungkook Ponders ‘Why People Love and Adore’ BTS

If Jin had to pick a talent, it would be positive thinking.

“Everyone is born with a certain talent, right?” he told Vogue Korea. “I believe mine is the ability to quickly forget negative events and recover from mental fatigue.”

Jin has earned the moniker “Worldwide Handsome” over the years due to his universally appealing appearance.

While Jin usually plays up his “Worldwide Handsome” moniker, he told Vogue Korea that he thinks the moniker is a “joke.”

“There are plenty of people who are more attractive than me,” Jin said, laughing. “‘Worldwide Handsome’ is a joke I like to tell for laughs.”

“And there are many people who can sing and dance better than me,” the BTS member continued, “I just try hard to achieve a better version of myself, which other people seem to see in me.”

Jin talked about how much he dislikes being in “a serious atmosphere” throughout his interview with Vogue Korea.

“I despise it when people are serious.

I always try to lighten the mood when people are too serious,” Jin told Vogue Korea.

As a result, Jin stated that he tries not to associate with…

