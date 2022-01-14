Jin Stores Chris Martin’s Guitar Next to a Giant ‘RJ Figure’ in BTS.

Chris Martin of Coldplay is a huge fan of BTS’ Jin.

Martin presented Jin with a guitar after the two bands collaborated on the song “My Universe.”

Jin revealed where he keeps his guitar in his house during an interview with GQ Magazine.

Jin adores his BT21 character, an alpaca named RJ, and is well-known for traveling with RJ stuffed animals.

Jin revealed in an interview with GQ Magazine that he keeps Martin’s guitar near an “RJ figure.”

Jin explained to the publication, ”

“I keep my prized possessions in my house’s front entrance.

When you open the door, you’ll be greeted by a massive 2 meter tall ‘RJ’ figure [created in collaboration with the LINE company].

It has a guitar beside it.

[laughs]I actually inquired of Chris as to where I should store it.

He said it would be best next to RJ, so I didn’t have to think about it.”

In September, Coldplay and BTS released “My Universe.”

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook met Coldplay in the United States after the single was released.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Jin described what it was like to receive a guitar from Martin.

Jin told the magazine, “I was so happy.”

“After our collaboration, we had the opportunity to see him again in the United States, and when we were just the two of us in the studio, I said to him, ‘Hey, your guitar’s cool.’ I mean, I’m such a big fan.”

To be honest, he has a lot of cool qualities.

But, all of a sudden, he handed the guitar over as a gift.”

“I wasn’t implying anything with my comment,” the BTS member went on to say.

I was so excited, even in my dazed state, that I didn’t know what to say.”

Jin is still perplexed as to why Martin chose him to receive the guitar.

“I asked him several times if he was serious because I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

I was ecstatic.

He knew I was a fan, I found out later.

“Perhaps that’s why he gave it to me? Of course, this is all speculation,” Jin says.

