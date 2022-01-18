Jinger Duggar announces the death of her ‘adopted Nana,’ and writes an emotional note about their 15-year ‘priceless friendship.’

JINGER Duggar’s “adopted nana” has died, according to the former reality star.

It comes just weeks after Jinger’s older brother Josh was sentenced to prison after being found guilty.

The 28-year-old shared the news of her grandmother’s death on Instagram, along with photos of her grandmother.

“Our dear adopted Nana went home to be with the Lord,” she wrote.

She was the most gracious and selfless woman I had ever met.

“Nana taught me a lot of things, including 15 years of piano lessons, the fact that Long John Silver’s is actually good, that doing laundry can be fun, that it’s better to serve than to be served, and that it’s better to serve than to be served.”

We’ve been exchanging letters on a monthly basis for the past five years.”

“She will be sorely missed,” Jinger concluded.

God will always have my gratitude for the priceless gift of her friendship.”

Jinger hugged her nana, posed with her, and even video called her while driving with the ex-TV star’s mother, Michelle, in some of the photos she shared.

Jinger’s fans were quick to respond in the comments section, sending her only positive messages.

“What beautiful memories,” one wrote.

“May she rest in peace,” one person said, while another said, “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

“You all probably brought her so much joy in her life just as she did for you,” one user said. “May her memory be eternal,” another user added.

