Jinger Duggar doesn’t wear any makeup as she celebrates Christmas with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and their two daughters.

Jinger Duggar ditches the makeup as she celebrates Christmas with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and two daughters.

JINGER Duggar went bare-faced while celebrating the holidays with her husband Jeremy and their two daughters.

Jeremy shared some photos from a girls’ outing in which the couple posed for a sweet photo together.

Jeremy wore a cap and furry hood to keep his head warm, while Jinger wore a pink pom pom beanie and smiled at the camera.

Jinger chose to leave her make-up at home for the day out, huddling close to her husband for the shot.

In a second photograph, Jeremy took a behind-the-scenes shot of their three-year-old daughter Felicity, making sure to obscure her face.

While walking through the farm, the toddler was dressed in a gray hoodie, red bottoms, and sneakers.

The proud father also shared a short video of his daughter walking ahead of the rest of the family while panning the camera around to show off their stunning surroundings.

“Exploring one of my favorite childhood destinations: Springton Manor Farm,” he captioned the photo.

On my father’s days off, I’d spend hours exploring, fishing, and getting lost with my brother and sister here with my family.

Coming back with the girls is a little nostalgic.”

Evangeline Jo, the couple’s one-year-old daughter, is their other child.

Jinger and Jeremy went on a romantic date without the kids earlier this week.

The two lovebirds dressed up in festive attire and posed for a romantic photo in front of Christmas trees.

Jinger, 28, wore a conservative, high-neck green dress with velvet fabric that reached down to her wrists and extended down to her calves while out and about in Los Angeles.

Her hair was parted to the side and clipped back, and she completed the look with maroon pumps to match her green dress.

She smiled as she stood close to her husband, her left hand lightly resting on his suit-draped chest.

Jeremy, 34, wore a crisp, dark suit with a turtleneck underneath and black dress shoes for his part in the sweet photo.

His hair was gelled to one side with a deep part, and he matched his wife’s big smile for the camera.

Jinger captioned the photo with “Merry Christmas” and an emoji of a Christmas tree.

Friends and family were overjoyed to see the Counting On alums in such good spirits, and they expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“You look absolutely stunning,” wrote family friend Carlin Bates.

“HAPPY CHRISTMAS!” says the narrator.

“Merry Christmas!” Carlin’s sister Alyssa Bates added.

Meanwhile, Audrey Roloff of Little People, Big World tweeted, “Oh heyyyy,” with a fire emoji.

The event…

