Jinger Duggar spends her Christmas away from her family after slamming brother Josh for his child pornography conviction.

Jinger Duggar spends Christmas away from her family after slamming brother Josh for his child pornography conviction.

JINGER Duggar enjoyed a peaceful holiday with her husband and his family, far from the chaos that has engulfed her own life as her brother faces child pornography charges.

The Counting On actress and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, visited his family in Downington, Pennsylvania, where they ate traditional meals and played games like Uno.

Meanwhile, after the oldest Duggar sibling, Josh, 33, was sentenced for child pornography charges, Jinger’s side of the family has spent the holiday season separating from one another.

Josh was found guilty earlier this month after a nearly two-week trial, and each count carries a sentence of 20 years in prison.

“We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case,” Jinger and her husband said in a joint statement following the verdict.

“We are grateful for the justice that has been served to us.

All those who have been wronged deserve more justice, vindication, protection, and healing, and we are praying for it.”

Jinger Duggar, along with her sisters Jessa, Jill, and Joy-Anna, recently hired a powerful Los Angeles attorney to represent them in a multi-year legal battle with several media outlets.

Josh was accused of molesting five minor girls in a leaked 2006 police report, and the former 19 Kids And Counting stars first filed their lawsuit against In Touch Weekly and local police agencies in 2017, two years after the media outlet reported that Josh was accused of molesting five minor girls in a leaked 2006 police report.

The sisters initially sued In Touch’s parent company, as well as various government agencies and law firms that assisted in the publication of the allegedly confidential police files, in their initial lawsuit.

Jessa and Jill went public with their claims that they were among the alleged victims, claiming that the explosive report had caused them emotional distress.

The famous sisters have now hired lawyer Hilary Potashner to join their legal team, according to new court documents exclusively obtained by The Sun.

The ongoing family strife may have contributed to Jinger’s birthday, which fell on December 22nd, being largely ignored.

Despite having a large family, Jinger received no birthday greetings.

After her brother’s child pornography conviction, the newlywed 28-year-old has been looking for reasons to rejoice.

Jinger only had a few sweet messages from friends to reshare on Instagram instead.

Constanza Herrero, a singer, shared a throwback photo of the two of them at her bridal shower on Instagram.

For the occasion – champagne – they both dressed up in glitzy outfits and wore dangly earrings.

