JJ Lane Is Married! Bachelorette Alum Weds Fiancée Kayla Hughes in Denver

He’s a bachelor no more!

<p class=”canvas-atom canvas-text Mb(1.0em) Mb(0)–sm Mt(0.8em)–sm” type=”text” content=”Former Bachelorette contestant JJ Lane wed his longtime girlfriend Kayla Hughes on Saturday, as family and friends — including fellow Bachelor Nation alums Jade and Tanner Tolbert, Chris Soules, and Ashley and Jared Haibon — looked on.” data-reactid=”19″>Former Bachelorette contestant JJ Lane wed his longtime girlfriend Kayla Hughes on Saturday, as family and friends — including fellow Bachelor Nation alums Jade and Tanner Tolbert, Chris Soules, and Ashley and Jared Haibon — looked on.

“I’m so ready to marry her,” Lane, 37, told PEOPLE, days before the nuptials. “My relationship with Kayla is so real and normal. I’m not nervous. I’m just excited.”

<p class=”canvas-atom canvas-text Mb(1.0em) Mb(0)–sm Mt(0.8em)–sm” type=”text” content=”The couple exchanged vows at the historic Ironworks event venue in downtown Denver, Colorado, where they both live. The bride wore a custom gown by Mindi Linscombe, while Lane wore a Giorgio Fiorelli suit. Tolbert served as a groomsman and Lane’s 8-year-old daughter Gemma, who is his child from a previous marriage, served as a junior bridesmaid.” data-reactid=”21″>The couple exchanged vows at the historic Ironworks event venue in downtown Denver, Colorado, where they both live. The bride wore a custom gown by Mindi Linscombe, while Lane wore a Giorgio Fiorelli suit. Tolbert served as a groomsman and Lane’s 8-year-old daughter Gemma, who is his child from a previous marriage, served as a junior bridesmaid.

<p class=”canvas-atom canvas-text Mb(1.0em) Mb(0)–sm Mt(0.8em)–sm” type=”text” content=”Lane, an investment banker, competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015, and also looked for love on the Bachelor in Paradise beach the following year. But it wasn’t until he met former NFL cheerleader Hughes, 26, in August 2017 that Lane knew he had found something special.” data-reactid=”22″>Lane, an investment banker, competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015, and also looked for love on the Bachelor in Paradise beach the following year. But it wasn’t until he met former NFL cheerleader Hughes, 26, in August 2017 that Lane knew he had found something special.

<p class=”canvas-atom canvas-text Mb(1.0em) Mb(0)–sm Mt(0.8em)–sm” type=”text” content=”RELATED: From Frankie & Paige to Tim & Demi-Leigh: All of the Celeb Couples Who’ve Tied the Knot in 2020” data-reactid=”23″>RELATED: From Frankie & Paige to Tim & Demi-Leigh: All of the Celeb Couples Who’ve Tied the Knot in 2020

“I had a sneaking suspicion that we would get married,” Lane told PEOPLE about the pair’s relationship early on. “At least I was hoping that would be the case.”

And the feeling was mutual. “We instantly connected,” said Hughes, who met Lane on Instagram. “I felt like I had known him for years.”

As Lane and Hughes embark upon their lives as husband and wife, the groom joked about one benefit about a Leap Year wedding. “Our anniversary will only officially happen every four years,” he said with a laugh. “I’ll never forget it!”