JJ Lane of Bachelor Nation and his wife Kayla Hughes are expecting their first child.

JJ Lane of Bachelor Nation had a very merry Christmas!

On Saturday, December 1, the former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star shared a photo on Instagram.

25 to inform his wife, Kayla Hughes, that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who married in February 2020, recently announced that their baby is due next summer.

The reality TV star captioned his Instagram post, “Won’t be able to unwrap this present until July!” Kayla added on her Instagram page, “The best gift wasn’t under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022.”

The two lovebirds are keeping any additional information about their bundle of joy to themselves for the time being.

The couple shared a touching family photo to announce their baby news.

JJ’s daughter Gemma, whom he shares with ex Heather Sands, holds up a black-and-white sonogram in the photo, while JJ and Kayla pose next to her and beam from ear to ear.

In the comments section, JJ and Kayla’s Instagram followers and friends expressed their joy at the news of their pregnancy.

“Congrats bro!! So awesome,” Jared Haibon, a soon-to-be father and Bachelor Nation star, responded, while his pregnant wife, Ashley Iaconetti, gushed, “Awww yay!! Congratulations!!!”

Tanner Tolbert wrote, “Gratz!!! I’m so excited you guys!! Love you!” with his wife Jade Roper Tolbert adding, “Yay!!! I’m so excited you guys!! Love you!”

JJ and Kayla will have another reason to rejoice before the birth of their child in February, as they will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary after marrying on Leap Day 2020 in Denver.

Earlier this year, the Bachelor Nation alum joked that their “anniversary isn’t for another 3 years.”

Despite all that 2020 tried to throw at us, he previously wrote on Instagram, “But what a great first year of marriage.”

“I’m so grateful to have my future doubles partner with me through it all!”

“Happy one-year anniversary to my handsome groom!” Kayla continued. “I wouldn’t want to go through life with anyone else by my side.”